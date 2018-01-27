The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pawel Wszolek is a notable absentee as QPR make just one change for the trip to Bristol City.

Alex Baptiste comes straight back into the starting XI after recovering from a back injury.

(Image: Gareth Copley / Getty Images)

He replaces defender Joel Lynch who drops to the substitutes bench.

Meanwhile, Ollie keeps the faith with Darnell Furlong, Aramide Oteh and Conor Washington, who will all be looking to bounce back from a disappointing afternoon against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Ryan Manning, James Perch, Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel are all named on the bench, and be hoping for a chance to impress.

Bristol City vs QPR LIVE: Team news and updates from Ashton Gate

QPR team: Smithies, Furlong, Onuoha, Baptiste, Robinson, Bidwell, Luongo, Scowen, Freeman, Washington, Oteh.

Subs: Ingram, Lynch, Manning, Smith, Perch, Eze, Osayi-Samuel.

