Sean Goss has broken his silence on his move to Rangers, saying it was the only place he wanted to go after 'a frustrating season' at QPR.

The former Manchester United youngster spoke in depth about the move, calling it the best move for all parties, and admitted he was disappointed not to play more at Loftus Road.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Record, Goss said: “I’m delighted to be a Rangers player and when the opportunity came up it was the place I wanted to be.

“I knew quite a lot about the club because it’s massive – everyone knows about Rangers in the UK.

“I also spoke to Clint who was at QPR and he gave me a real insight into what it means to play here.

“He really got immersed in it while he was at Rangers so that helped me make my decision.

“I also used to live with Jordan Thompson when we were at Manchester United.

“I used to get bangs on my wall every morning with Jordan shouting about Rangers.

“So I spoke to him before I joined as well.

“When I first came up I probably didn’t realise just how big it is. But it soon hits you.

“And I want to repay the club now because they’ve given me a chance. It has been a frustrating season because I wanted to play more at QPR.

“But as soon as the window opened there was only one thing I wanted to do and that was get out on loan to show people what I could do.”

When asked about his long-term future, Goss said: "At the moment I can’t think beyond the summer. I just want to settle down and do as well as I can for the club.

“We want to finish as high up the league as possible and go as far as we can in the Scottish Cup.

“I suppose, long term, I want to play in the Premier League.

“But right now this move is ideal because QPR are happy and this is the best move for myself and the club.”

