Edwin van der Sar has revealed the reason he decided to join Fulham from Juventus - claiming he saw it as taking one small step back to make several steps forward in the future.

He ended up spending four years at the west London club after signing from the Italian giants in 2001, with his former club deciding to sing Gianluigi Buffon for a then-record fee for a goal keeper.

Van der Sar revealed that he spoke to Ajax, who he is now CEO of, Liverpool and Dortmund before settling on Fulham, eventually leaving then after more than 100 appearances for Manchester United.

He went on to spend six years at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League and Champions League, and has revealed he went to Fulham to just play football.

He told FourFourTwo : "Around that time, there was quite a lot of movement among keepers in Italy, with Buffon signing for Juve, Francesco Toldo going to Inter Milan and Sebastien Frey moving to Parma.

"It was a kind of jostle between goalies at the top clubs, but I was left out. I then spoke to Ajax, to Liverpool and to Dortmund.

"The latter two wanted to wait until the end of the summer transfer window. I didn't want to be hanging on for that long.

"Fulham had some big ambitions – they had just won the First Division title to go into the Premier League and were signing a lot of new players.

"I just wanted to play some football. I consulted Louis van Gaal, who was the Netherlands’ national coach at the time, and he was really positive about the move.

"I saw it as maybe taking one small step back in order to then try to make several steps forward further down the line."

