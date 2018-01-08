The video will start in 8 Cancel

Joey Barton has described Mark Hughes as 'a terrible manager' after his dismissal from his role at Stoke City.

Hughes was sacked after a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City in the FA Cup this weekend, and reflecting on their time together at QPR, Barton said that the manager left a lot to be desired.

Speaking on TalkSport , he said: "I don’t like Mark Hughes. I don’t think he is good manager.

“I’ve worked with him at QPR. He is a terrible manager.

“At QPR, he was awful.”

Barton then went on to criticise the work Hughes did at Stoke City, saying that the team went backwards during his time at the club.

He said: "Mark Hughes has made Stoke progressively worse.

“They got to a League Cup semi-final, which Bristol City have done from the Championship.

“I don’t think he progressed Stoke. He increased the wage budget and he hasn’t made them better.”

