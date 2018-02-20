The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jack Robinson will miss tonight's clash with Sheffield United.

The defender had been a doubt with a toe injury suffered against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, and has been deemed unfit to compete at Bramall Lane.

The former Liverpool man is replaced by Alex Baptiste in defence.

Jake Bidwell has, however, been passed fit and is included for the Hoops after suffering a shoulder injury at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Ian Holloway has named an unchanged line up, with Matt Smith and Conor Washington retaining their place up front.

Paul Smyth can count himself a little unfortunate to miss out after an excellent substitute appearance on Saturday, but is named on the bench alongside Matt Ingram, Darnell Furlong, James Perch, Ebere Eze, Ilias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

QPR team: Smithies, Wszolek, Baptiste, Onuoha, Lynch, Bidwell, Luongo, Scowen, Freeman, Washington, Smith.

Substitutes: Ingram, Furlong, Perch, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Smyth.

