QPR's Jack Robinson has spoken of his desire to play at the highest level after getting a taste for it while at Liverpool.

The 24-year-old made 11 appearances for the Reds after coming through the academy at the club, and despite being moved on, Robinson insists it only makes him more determined to reach that level again.

When asked whether being offloaded from Liverpool has made him more hungry, he said: “Of course.

"I’ve spoken to people this year and they’ve said ‘what are your goals’ and my goal is to get back to the top level.

"I’ve played there and I know what it takes to get there. I think when I was younger, like 19 or 20, I didn’t really know how to stay at the top level; no-one really tells you that.

"Everyone tells you ‘you’re going to play for the first team, you’re going to play for Liverpool’ if you do this.

"When you get there no-one tells you how to stay there, or what you’ve got to do to improve when you get there. My goal is definitely to get back to the top level."

