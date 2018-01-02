The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR defender Jack Robinson has said he's had no contact from the club about a new contract.

The former Liverpool man's current deal is set to expire in the summer, and despite a successful season, the 24-year-old says that he hasn't received any offers.

Asked whether the club have made contact about a new deal, Robinson said: "Not yet, no I haven’t heard anything.

"That’ll come, I think, with the performances so all I can do is keep playing and hopefully that comes.

"A new contract hasn’t been on my mind so much; because I’ve been out so long I just wanted to get back to playing games and playing well, which I think I’m doing.

"As long as the fans are happy and the manager’s happy then I’m happy."