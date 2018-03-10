Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sergi Canos will be chomping at the bit if he is handed a start for Brentford at Millwall.

The Spaniard has had a stop-start season with the Bees this year with injuries and suspensions breaking up his campaign. His only goal came in the 3-1 win over Fulham in December.

And head coach Dean Smith knows the forward will be frustrated and, if called upon to replace Florian Jozefzoon, will desperate to make a positive impression and regain a starting shirt.

Smith said: “He'll probably be frustrated that he hasn't had as many minutes as he would have done had he not got injured in pre-season.

“It's been a bit of a stop-start season for him. If his chance arises I'm sure he'll grab it with both hands.”

Smith looks to put the right sessions on so non-playing members of the squad are given as much help as they need to perform but it's also their responsibility to be ready to take their chance.

He added: “It's a bit of both. We have to put on appropriate sessions to make sure they're up to scratch if called upon.

“It's the players' responsibility – they need to be ready. If they get their chance they need to grab the shirt and keep it.

“That's the way the first XI works at this place. Once you have it, keep hold of it and keep playing well otherwise someone will be pushing you for it.

“We've got a young, bright bunch of players with potential. The players want to get better and they're pushing each other.”

