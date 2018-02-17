The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Smyth returned to action for QPR this afternoon after over a month on the sidelines.

The forward, who burst onto the scene against Cardiff City on New Years Day, hadn't featured since the side's FA Cup defeat to MK Dons on January 6th.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

He had reportedly been suffering with a troublesome thigh injury but was introduced back into the first team midway through the second half of QPR's clash with Bolton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old made quite an impression during his previous two outings at Loftus Road, and he'll no doubt be hoping to show more of what he's capable of between now and the end of the season.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .