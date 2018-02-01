The video will start in 8 Cancel

Paul Smyth could be in line for a QPR return as they prepare to welcome Barnsley to Loftus Road on Saturday.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

The former Linfield forward hasn't featured for the Hoops since the FA Cup to defeat against MK Dons at the start of January, after suffering with a thigh injury.

However according to Head Physio Matt May, the youngster is expecting to return to training in time to face the Tykes.

Speaking to the club website, he said: "Paul had a minor right quad strain in training. He has been stepping up his functional rehab, and is looking to be back in training by the end of this week."

