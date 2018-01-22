Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR forward Daniel Rowe has left the club by mutual consent.

The former Leicester City youngster joined the club in January last year before signing a new contract in the summer.

The 21-year-old has been a regular feature in Paul Hall's under-23 side, but has been deemed surplus to requirements after failing to establish himself at first team level.

Rowe is one of a number of players to leave the Hoops this month as the QPR hierachy look to trim the squad at Loftus Road.

