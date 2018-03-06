The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed QPR to get a result as they host promotion-contenders Derby County this evening.

The Rams are on a run of five games without a league victory, and with the Hoops seemingly safe from relegation, he's backing Ian Holloway's side to capitalise on Gary Rowett's side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prutton said: "This is a tough one.

"Derby are stuttering of late and I don't know whether a bit of pressure has got to them in terms of where they are and how close they've been to the automatic places.

"Sometimes it's tough to predict QPR as they've been quite hit and miss at times this season, but there's a nice nine-point cushion between them and the bottom three so Ian Holloway's men are very much looking upwards."

David Prutton's prediction: 1-1

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .