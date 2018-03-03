Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has said that QPR must be wary of drifting into a relegation scrap as they prepare to face Aston Villa.

The Hoops sit nine points clear of the drop zone with the former Leeds man expecting that today's hosts will simply have too much quality for Ian Holloway's side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prutton said: "It was a massive win for Aston Villa at Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday, especially with Cardiff winning the following day as it kept them in touch with the top two.

"QPR look to be drifting a little bit. They are one of the sides who can't go up but also aren't in any particular danger of going down, although that could change quickly if they keep losing games. Home win for me."

David Prutton's prediction: 3-1

