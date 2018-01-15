The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Hayes, West Brom and Coventry forward Cyrille Regis has died, aged 59.

Regis won five caps for England between 1982 and 1987, having been one of the stars of the Baggies team between 1977 and 1984.

He scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for Albion before moving on to Coventry, winning the FA Cup with the Sky Blues in 1987.

Regis played for Hayes FC in the 1976/77 season and scored 24 goals in 61 appearances before being signed by West Brom for £5,000 in May 1977.

The family lived initially in the Portobello Road area of London, later moving to Stonebridge. Brought up as a Roman Catholic, Regis attended Kensal Rise Primary School and, later, Cardinal Hinsley RC Secondary School in Harlesden.

Regis participated in athletics, cricket and football at Cardinal Hinsley and he was called up to represent the Borough of Brent boys’ football team.

He was also offered a trial by Chelsea, but was unable to take advantage due to a hamstring injury. Regis progressed to playing Sunday league football for Ryder Brent Valley.

He worked as an agent for the Stellar Group after his retirement from the game, and the agency's chief executive Jonathan Barnett released a statement to Press Association Sport on Monday.

"Cyrille was a wonderful person to work with and his death has left everyone in the company and the players he represented with a great sense of sadness," Barnett said.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Julia and all of Cyrille's family and close friends.

"Cyrille was a pioneer in British football and hugely respected by everyone in the game. He was a role model to his young clients and a genuinely lovely man."

The statement from Stellar also praised Regis for his "passion, determination and integrity, especially in the way he would champion the careers of up and coming players".

