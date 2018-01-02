The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Fulham and Manchester United man Rene Meulensteen has been sacked by Indian Super League side Kerela Blasters after a woeful start to the 2017-18 season.

Co-owned by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Kerela have parted company with the former Fulham manager after picking up just seven points from seven games.

That's despite signing former Fulham hitman Dimitar Berbatov and Manchester United defender Wes Brown, with the decision coming after the side suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Bengaluru FC on New Year's Eve.

Meulensteen was given the head coach role at Fulham under Martin Jol in November 2013 and was then given the hot seat less than three weeks later after Jol was given his P45.

He lasted until February, overseeing a run of ten points from 13 fixtures.

Meulensteen now leaves Kerela third from bottom of the table, drawing four and losing two games.