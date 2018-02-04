Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brede Hangeland has revealed that he still thinks it was his mistake that cost Fulham the Europa League in 2010.

Roy Hodgson's side lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in the final in Hamburg when Diego Forlan put away the winner with just four minutes left in the tie after Simon Davies had equalised for the Whites after the Uruguayan had put the Spanish side in front.

It was an amazing run to the final, and one that will forever live in the memory of all those that were there to see it, but the former Fulham centre back has revealed he still feels he should've done better with Forlan's goal.

Speaking to the Fulhamish Podcast, he said: "I've watched the goal that I should've stopped before the potential penalties, I'm not one to look back and blame myself but I really should've done better there.

"When I think about it it's frustrating, because I usually ran to the first post quicker or before the striker even thought about it but for some reason, maybe it was fatigue or whatever, but I let him get half a yard and that has cost us really.

"I don't watch the games again, I think definitely when you play you have to look to the next one, so we'll see.

(Image: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty)

"I'm still too busy to watch the games back, maybe when I'm stuck in my chair in 40/50 years time it will be time to watch it all back.

"You have to move on, you have to remember this was the last thing to happen in a long season and then you shoot off to every different corner of the world and then Roy left so when we came back we had a new manager, there was some stages in the squad so you just move on.

"It's one of those things, in my mind it was a fantastic run and we should've won it, that's the feeling I always have when I think about it because had we gone to penalties I would've backed us, even though they had a good keeper I think we had a fantastic keeper in Mark Schwarzer on penalties and we had good penalty takers.

"It makes no sense to think back and think what if but we came really close and gave a great account of ourselves and had I only started running a little bit before it might have been a different story."

You can listen to the Fulhamish boys every week on their podcast, discussing the latest Fulham shenanigans, while you can also keep up to date with them everyday by visiting their website.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .