Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton Wanderers could welcome back influential midfielder Darren Pratley to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Trotters boss Phil Parkinson has revealed to the Bolton News that the club captain looks set to make a surprise return to his matchday squad, just six weeks after fracturing his leg.

It's quite a remarkable recovery for the 32-year-old, who started his career in west London with Fulham, before enjoying a loan spell with Brentford in the mid-2000s.

Pratley scored his first Premier League goal for Bolton Wanderers against Queens Park Rangers six years ago.

He fractured his leg against Hull City six weeks ago on New Year's Day and returned to full training on Wednesday.

Pratley had formed a good partnership in the middle of the park with Karl Henry, another ex-QPR man set to return to Loftus Road this weekend.

"He has done a lot of work over the last couple of days," Parkinson said, speaking to Bolton News.

"We will look at how he does in training and then make a decision from there, but it’s good to have him back available because he has been important for us.

"He was exceptional for us before he got injured and while the points return has not been bad with him in the team we welcome him back with open arms because he’s a real leader.

"He does all the horrible things on a football pitch that you have got to do, wins headers, second balls, gets up to the opposition quickly to stop them playing. When he’s ready he’ll be back in the team."