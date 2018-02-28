The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Arsenal and Fulham man Luis Boa Morte has been helping former team mate Chris Coleman at Sunderland for the past week on his coaching staff.

The 40-year-old watched the 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough on the weekend having been coaching at the club for the previous week with a view to join them permanently in the summer.

According to Roker Report , that deal depends entirely on whether Sunderland avoid the drop to League One, which at the moment is looking unlikely.

He had previously been scouting for Arsenal but looks ready to make the move over to coaching should the opportunity arise at Sunderland with Coleman.

Boa Morte spent seven years in total at Fulham, helping the side win the Division One title under Jean Tigana with a total points haul of 101, before signing for West Ham in 2007.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .