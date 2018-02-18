The video will start in 8 Cancel

Clinton Morrison has hailed Brentford's rampant display against Sunderland, calling them 'one of the best passing teams in the division.

The Bees should have been out of sight after a one-sided first half at the Stadium of Light, and Morrison puts this down to the impact of manager Dean Smith.

Speaking on Football on 5, he said: "They’re one of the best passing teams in the division.

"Obviously they want to be a bit more consistent to be in and around the play-offs but under Dean Smith they play a lot of attractive football.

"They have a lot of good technicians In the squad and great pace. That was the perfect result for them. It could have been three or four at half-time, because they were that dominant."

