Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Clinton Morrison has said that Ian Holloway should keep the criticism of his players private after he launched a scathing attack of his team.

QPR fell to a 2-0 defeat against high-flying Bristol City, and speaking on Football on 5, Clinton Morrison said the pressure appears to be getting to him.

Ian Holloway to hold a meeting with players after QPR's 'unacceptable' display against Bristol City

Asked whether he got that impression that Ollie needed more from his players, Morrison said: “Yeah I did, it was a sly dig (about the players).

"It’s not going well for him at the moment so he needs his players to be behind him, but if you’re going to come out and make comments like that, the players aren’t going to be happy.

Ian Holloway says he has 'to take a good look at himself' after QPR crumble against Bristol City

"I think things like that should maybe be kept inhouse. He needs the fans onside, he’s even been arguing with them recently."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .