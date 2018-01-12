Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He may have taken on a managerial role now too – but Scott McGleish admits he still gets a buzz from pulling on a shirt at the age of 43.

The veteran striker – who scored more than 100 Football League goals for the likes of Wycombe, Northampton, Colchester, Bristol Rovers, Barnet and Leyton Orient – answered a plea from manager Jon Meakes to return for a second spell at Chesham United earlier in the season.

As well as showing he's still got it on the pitch, McGleish was handed the role of player-assistant manager just before Christmas, which he hopes will build towards him becoming a manager in his own right one day.

“When Jon phoned me I said I wasn't looking to play too often at my age – I'll be 44 in a few weeks – but I still love playing,” said McGleish. “Our strikers were going through a barren spell and we were looking at a short term fix.

“I scored on my debut and Jon said that's what we've been missing, but I've had my time and I'm happy just to be helping out the other strikers with my years of experience. I'll won't complain when I'm not in the squad, but I'll still always be buzzing to play.

“I've now taken on this new role, which I was also doing for three years at Wealdstone, and I really enjoyed doing it there. I feel I've got a lot to offer and I would like to give being a manager a go at some point.”

McGleish got a rare start and claimed an assist on Tuesday night when Chesham held Maidenhead United to a 3-3 drew in the Berks & Bucks Cup before going through 5-4 on penalties.

But it was a night to forget for young keeper Niall Clayton, who has joined on a youth loan from Oxford United, but was shown a straight red for bringing down a Maidenhead player when last man.

“I had just come off and was warming down so I missed it, but Niall says he didn't touch their player,” said McGleish. “It's harsh on the lad, but hopefully we can take another look at him.

“But we showed great spirit and determination to win through, especially with such a changed team, although the tiredness may have kicked in if it hadn't gone straight to penalties.”

The cup win followed a 2-1 win at Tiverton Town on Saturday which leaves Chesham slap bang in the middle of the Southern Premier table ahead of this weekend's game against Basingstoke – but McGleish hasn't given up on a play-off push.

“That's still our aim, although it will be a big ask now,” he added. “We got within striking distance with a run of 14 games unbeaten before Christmas, but we ha a few tough games and dropped away. We're starting to find some form again now though.”