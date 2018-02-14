Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theo Archibald believes he can see a clearer pathway to first team football at Brentford than he had at Celtic.

The Bees brought in the midfielder from Parkhead in early 2017 and he made his Championship debut earlier this season at Ipswich.

And he believes the way the Bees set up their youth structure gives players a feeling that they can reach the first team.

He told FIFA Football: “Having experienced it at Celtic, I always found it quite difficult to see a clear pathway to the first team.

“Everyone here communicates with you and I've been given an opportunity which has given me a realistic chance that I can perform like they want me to.”

He added: “We've played Chelsea 23s team, Benfica B and playing top opposition can only bring positives.”

Rasmus Ankersen believes the B team was the biggest success of the 2016/17 season and he believes the setup gives players that feeling that they're close to the first team.

He explained: “Players here believe the B team is the closest you can get to being in the first team without being there. A young player wants the opportunity to play.

“Talent development is not just about the players' quality but exposing them to the right opportunity. We had Theo, who came from Celtic, make his debut with Brentford's first team.”

The switch from the general academy setup to the B team was a controversial one but the feeling at the club is this is the most cost efficient way to develop players and other clubs have made similar changes.

Technical director Robert Rowan said: “We will never compete with Chelsea in England to get the top English player.

“In the UK we're looking for the almost 'cast offs', which would be the best way to describe it although they might not be happy about it.

“It'd be players who the big clubs make a mistake on or not deem them to be good enough at their level.

“They're ones we believe are good enough if we get them into our environment if we want to develop players.”

Much of the filming in the video above was carried out during pre-season and the feature has been edited over the past few months.

