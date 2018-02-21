The video will start in 8 Cancel

Luke Freeman has said his spectacular goal came as a result of Sheffield United’s ‘unorthodox’ play.

The former Bristol City man get a second half reply for QPR after turning his man in midfield, bursting forward and letting fly from 20 yards to find the bottom corner of Jamal Blackman’s net.

Speaking to GetWestLondon after the game, Freeman said: “They’re a very good team.

“They’re unorthodox because they have players breaking out of centre-back into the midfield roles and it’s tough to handle.

“The game kind of opened up in the second half. In the first half it was kind of tight and their wasn’t the pockets to exploit.

“The second half was a lot more stretched and I managed to get in before that as well but the shot wasn’t the best.

“I knew an opportunity would come where I’d be running at the back three, four or five and I just needed to hit the target, and that’s what I did.”

