The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uwe Rosler has been sacked as manager of Fleetwood, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

The Cod Army suffered a seventh straight defeat as they lost 3-0 at Doncaster on Saturday - a result which left last season's play-off semi-finalists languishing in 20th, above the relegation zone on goal difference.

A club statement confirming the decision said: "Everyone at Fleetwood Town would like to place on record their thanks to Uwe for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately, with Barry Nicholson and David Lucas taking charge of Tuesday's game against Portsmouth."

Rosler, who had previously managed in Norway before moving into English football, started out his managerial career in this country with Brentford in 2011, taking them to the play-off final in 2013, before leaving for Wigan in 2014.

A play-off semi final defeat to QPR ended his first season at the DW and a poor start to the 2014/15 campaign saw him sacked.

Rosler then moved to Leeds in May but was sacked by Massimo Cellino in October with Steve Evans replacing him.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .