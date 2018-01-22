Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Brentford loanee John Bostock had admitted he was lucky to be alive after a horror car crash last year.

Drunk driver Christopher Clement was driving the wrong way down the motorway and ploughed head on into the midfielder's VW Touareg in the early hours of March 4 2017.

Mohammed Chowdhury, Clement's best man was killed at the scene, and the 37-year-old was jailed for five years for causing death by dangerous driving.

Bostock, though, was lucky to be alive and credits Jesus for protecting him when he needed it the most.

He wrote on Twitter: “Last year I was travelling home to London on the motorway when I was hit head on by a drunk driver travelling at 75mph going the wrong way down the motorway.

“By the grace of God I walked away from the crash without a scratch. Sadly I can't say the same for the 2 people in the other car.

“Doctors couldn't believe that I was unharmed but the X-ray and scans soon proved my miracle of protection that had just taken place.

“As you can see from the photos of what used to be my car, I really shouldn't be alive today so I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank God for His hand on my life.

“Please be save on the roads and more importantly get to know The God who made you and loves you. He's real! #Jesus”

Bostock made nine appearances for Brentford while on loan from Spurs in the 2010/11 season, scoring twice on his debut against Millwall.

