Former Brentford pair Alfie Mawson and James Tarkowski have been named as potential wildcard picks for England's World Cup squad by Sky's Soccer Saturday pundits.

Paul Merson believes that the Swansea ace, who made one appearance for the Bees in the 2013/14 season, would be a fine candidate for England.

Mawson is seen by the Brentford hierarchy as one who got away after he elected to join Barnsley after a loan spell at Wycombe.

Picking Mawson for England, Merson said: “I watched him at Huddersfield the other day and he was outstanding. He's a proper defender and can also play out from the back.

“Southgate clearly doesn't fancy Chris Smalling so we've got Phil Jones and Harry Maguire unless he changes the rules, because John Stones isn't playing regularly for Manchester City and Gary Cahill doesn't always play for Chelsea.

“You have to go with five centre-halves if you're going to play three at the back, which I think we will, so I'd be shocked if he doesn't get called up for the next squad.”

Tarkowski is a likely candidate to feature in this latest England squad and Brentford would be due to additional monies were he to make his international debut.

Picking Tarkowski, Thompson said: “For a defender, James Tarkowski will be an interesting one as he has played very well and there are questions about Smalling, Stones has been in and out, Cahill hasn't been consistent, while Tarkowski and Ben Mee are a strong partnership that will play every week. I've got a good feeling that Tawkoski will be in the next squad.

“There are other players on the fringes, strikers like Jermain Defoe and Peter Crouch if they more game time and Glenn Murray is the forward who is in form, while Ryan Sessegnon is going to be a talented player but it is probably a step too far.

“I also think Jonjo Shelvey should be considered. He does something that most of our other midfield options don't in always looking to play the ball forward, but he's got to prove he can handle the defensive side as well.”

