Ryan Williams may have made just one appearance for Brentford in the shambolic 4-0 defeat to Oxford in the League Cup but he is now building a new career for himself in Brazil.

The 26-year-old midfielder had joined the Bees from Morecambe in the summer of 2015 which saw the club undergo a major overhaul under Marinus Dijkhuizen.

However, Williams' time at Brentford was short and he left the club to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January before moving on to Ottawa Fury of the North American Soccer League.

And now he has moved on to Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B club Paysandu, where he signed a three month contract.

Reflecting on his time at Brentford, Williams told The Set Pieces: “I arrived and we had 14 or 15 midfielders, and coming from League Two to the Championship, it’s always going to be difficult.

“We had three managers in five months: Marinus Dijkhuizen, Lee Carsley and Dean Smith. So it was just change all the time.

“I ended up leaving in the January and going to Inverness until the end of the season.”

Williams had been making progress after he had to leave Chester due to financial constraints in 2010, playing at Welsh sides Colwyn Bay, Llandudno and Rhyl before he was given a chance at Morecambe.

He said: “I remember the summer of 2010, I got my act together and thought, ‘Right, you’ve got a decision to make now. You either go and get a proper job or you knuckle down and crack on.’ So, I went and signed for Llandudno and did really well.

"Then I got a move to Rhyl. At the end of that season my contract was up, and Jim Bentley and Kenny McKenna took me to Morecambe.

Williams added: “They gave me the number 10 shirt straight away and that was a big move on their part, a big responsibility for me.

“But it went well, I scored two in my first three substitute appearances and they gave me a new contract.

“I stayed at Morecambe for about two or three years, and when I was 24 I ended up going to Brentford.”

After leaving Inverness, Williams' spell in the Canadian capital led to him impressing Brazilian opponents and they recommended him to R13 Fussball.

“That’s how this has come about,” Williams revealed. “I played against a couple of Brazilian lads over in America and they ended up telling their agent that there’s an English lad playing in America who’s technically very good.

“The agent got in touch and said, ‘If I can sort something out in Brazil, would you fancy it?’ [I said], ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So he spoke to a couple of teams and Paysandu were the first to bite.”

Brazil is a football-mad nation and Williams was amazed to see such an interest in him joining the club.

He revealed: “When it was announced that I’d signed here, my Instagram blew up a little bit. I think in the first day I had about 300 or 400 message requests in my DMs, within about three days I got about 3,000 Paysandu fans following me and my last photo had about 400 comments. A lot of them were in Portuguese, so I couldn’t understand what they were saying!

“The first couple of days there was quite a lot [of interest]. I did one [interview] for a national TV station as well.

“I think it’s good all round, you know. It’s great for Paysandu, and it’s great for English football to have someone who’s come over to Brazil. It’s a little bit different.”

