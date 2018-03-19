The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Brentford manager Uwe Rosler is among the leading contenders to be the new Stevenage manager, according to the bookies.

Nuneaton boss Dino Maamria is the overwhelming 4/7 favourite with SkyBet, although recently sacked Barnet boss Graham Westley is 5/1 to return to the Lamex Stadium.

Grant McCann at 10/1 is the third favourite, while former Brentford defender Robbie Neilson is fourth favourite at 12/1.

Rosler, at 14/1 is fifth favourite for the role after he was sacked by Fleetwood earlier this year.

The German originally took charge at Brentford in 2011, replacing Nicky Forster, and helped implement the passing football the Bees play today.

The crossbar denied him automatic promotion in 2013 and Yeovil ended his hopes in the play-off final.

Wigan came calling in December 2013 and, after a play-off defeat there, he struggled the following season and lost his job in late 2014.

Rosler has subsequently had spells in charge of Leeds and Fleetwood.

Were he to be appointed Stevenage boss, he would be returning to the scene of an infamous dressing room inquest that took place in October 2013.

Brentford had not fired at that point in the season and, following a heavy defeat at the Lamex Stadium, Rosler held a two-hour dressing room inquest.

It worked as the Bees went on a long unbeaten run under both Rosler and replacement Mark Warburton.

