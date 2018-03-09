The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Brentford favourite Glenn Poole has announced that this will be his final season in football.

The 37-year-old spent two years at Griffin Park and made 71 league appearances, while being part of the side that won the League Two title in 2009.

Poole wrote on Twitter, confirming his retirement: "So after plenty of thought this season will be my last in football I’ve had 21 amazing years with plenty of fantastic memories and I’m lucky enough to have met so many great people over the years & some not so great. It’s been an absolute pleasure."

The winger, who signed from Grays Athletic, became renowned for scoring fantastic goals with his first four for the club all coming from long range shots.

He opened his account at Bury in September 2007 with a fine free kick before doubling his tally with a late equaliser at Rochdale the following month.

Poole then scored a 25 yard screamer at Bradford, which was so good it had the home fans applauding.

His first goal at Griffin Park was one for the memory banks as well when he rifled a volley from 25 yards to earn comparisons to the famous Paul Scholes goal at Bradford.

That sparked a goalscoring run and he ended the 2007/08 season with 14 goals.

Poole was a regular at the start of the 2008/09 season and scored seven goals by October but he gradually fell down the pecking order with his last start coming at Lincoln in January 2009.

His final Brentford appearance came in the 2-0 win against Luton on the final day of the season, with the Bees already celebrating the title.

Poole returned to Grays in September that year and has had spells with AFC Wimbledon, Barnet and Billericay

