Former Brentford defenders Alfie Mawson and James Tarkowski have been handed their first call-ups to the senior England side.

England take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam a week on Saturday, before welcoming Italy to Wembley in two friendlies.

And Gareth Southgate has named a 27-man squad for the two matches in order to take a look at a number of players as we build up to the World Cup in Russia.

There are first senior squad calls for the Swansea City and Burnley pair, who both spent time at Griffin Park.

Mawson made one League Cup appearance for the Bees after coming through the youth system, before moving on a free to Barnsley in 2015. The 24-year-old has been in fine form for struggling Swansea City this season.

Tarkowski joined the Bees in 2014 from Oldham and made 74 appearances before leaving for Burnley. And Brentford will be due a windfall should the 25-year-old make his England debut after putting a clause in the deal that saw him move to Turf Moor in 2016.

