Josh Scowen has insisted that complacency isn't an issues as QPR look to bounce-back from their heavy 5-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The Hoops sit nine points clear of the relegation zone, but despite today's game against Aston Villa being postponed due to the snow, Scowen says the onus is on QPR to put things right next time round.

Asked whether complacency is an issue ahead of the Villa game, Scowen said: "It could be but I don't think that's the case with us.

"We obviously want to finish as high as possible.

"I don't think complacency is the issue as the game against Nottingham Forest was just one of those games where we weren't ourselves but we're all eager to get out there and put things right."

