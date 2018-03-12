Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football on 5 pundit Michael Gray believes that Fulham will go the rest of the season unbeaten but still lose out on second spot to Cardiff City.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side are still five points behind Cardiff, despite the 2-1 win over Preston North End making it 15 unbeaten for the Cottagers with Neil Warnock's men continuing to grind out results.

The Bluebird also have a game in hand over Fulham, which comes in the shape of Brentford on Tuesday night at Griffin Park, meaning a win would take them eight points clear with just nine games left to play.

It's a big ask for Fulham to get that second spot, and former Sunderland man Gray believes the side won't lose again this season, but thinks it will be the Play-offs for them.

He said on Football on 5: "I've got to back them [Wolves], I still think they've got enough quality to go on and win the Championship.

"I said before about Fulham, I said before that they will go unbeaten until the end of the season so the other teams around them have to do the same.

"But I'm still going to tip Cardiff because I still think they've got the experience, they've got goals and I'm still tipping them to go up in second spot."

