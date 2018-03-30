Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Easter period may be giving Dean Smith a headache but, for Sergi Canos, he prefers it to the Saturday-Saturday run.

While you hear claims of footballers being tired from playing too many games, the other side of the coin is it means they aren't having to train as hard.

And Canos would like nothing better for his life to be match after match, although he appreciates how training enables him to perform at a high level.

The Brentford forward said: “It's fun for us. I think a lot of players don't like training. I'm one of them. I like playing games and see the stadium full of people and the fans happy.

“I think that's the best. If you have four games in one week – that's amazing. We're in good form and good shape.”

Canos has not had the season he would have liked with injuries preventing his season from properly starting until November time and he has found himself on the bench on a number of occasions.

And, given the Spaniard's enthusiasm for playing meaningful matches, it's no surprise to hear that he's been frustrated at times, although he was quick to maintain he has full respect for Smith.

“Everyone wants to start as many games as they can but it's a question for the manager what he thinks,” he added.

“It's frustrating but you have to think about the team and what's best and if the manager thinks it's best you have to accept it.

“I'm more relaxed (on the bench) but when I have to come on I'm ready for action. I think I'm more relaxed.”

The competition for places, though, is viewed as a good thing as it drives everyone forward and nobody is feeling comfortable about their place in the side.

Canos explained: “It's a good thing as we do a lot of work in training and push ourselves more.

“Nobody thinks it's easy to get into the team and that's good for us. It's really difficult and we are a really good squad.”

