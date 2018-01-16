Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you ask any QPR fan, their one request for this month would be for the club to sign a top striker.

While we still await the news of any additions in the final third, we cast our minds back five years to the arrival of a frontman who went on to delight in the short-term and infuriate in the long-term.

That's right, we're talking about Loic Remy.

The French international striker joined the Hoops on this day in 2013 in an £8million move from French side Marseille, where he had the reputation of being one of the continents best strikers.

Speaking to the club's website at his unveiling, Harry Redknapp said: "I'm delighted to bring him in - he's a great buy for us. He's got the potential to be a really outstanding striker.

I didn't think we'd get him to be honest but [chairman] Tony Fernandes worked ever so hard on this.

"He wouldn't give up on it and it's great that we now have him here with us.

"He's always been a player I've admired. I've watched him on so many occasions throughout the last few years.

"He's quick, can score goals and makes great runs. His movement is excellent. He's got the potential to be a really outstanding striker."

Remy certainly hit the ground running, scoring on his debut against West Ham before taking his tally to six in 16 appearances for the Rs, a decent return in a side ultimately doomed to relegation.

Clearly not keen on sticking around for a campaign in the Championship, the striker then went on loan to Newcastle United, where he scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for the Toon Army.

It's safe to say that QPR weren't missing the Frenchman, as the Hoops returned to the top flight at the first attempt; with a certain Bobby Zamora establishing himself as the new hero in west London.

What followed was a summer of speculation surrounding Remy's future, with a release clause of £10.5m in the forward's contract, he was always going to be a subject of interest.

However, out of clubs reportedly interested it just had to be west London rivals Chelsea who secured the striker's signature.

But after making just 47 appearances in three years for the Blues, his contract was terminated on September 1st and he joined Spanish side Las Palmas on a two-year deal.

Remy has made a decent start to life in Spain scoring six in 13 games, and has expressed an interest in returning to the Premier League; any takers?!

