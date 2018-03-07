Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR picked up a deserved point as they drew 1-1 against promotion candidates Derby County.

The Hoops dominated throughout as the visitors made it six games without victory as their push for promotion continues to falter.

But what were the main talking points to arise from the match at Loftus Road?

A change in system

Ian Holloway's use of the 5-3-2 system has been a source of frustration for many QPR fans this season, with several key players being forced to play out of position.

Playing with five defenders can easily be construed as a negative decision, so when the team sheet dropped ahead of the Derby clash it's no surprise that the selection was met with a warm reaction.

The Hoops lined up with a 4-3-3 system against the Rams, and as well as having each player being utilised in their natural position, it was a formation which allowed QPR to play very much on the front foot.

Holloway's side dominated from start to finish, and he'll no doubt be encouraged by the way his side controlled the game.

It certainly got the fans onside, and they'll be hoping to see it used again as the Hoops host Sunderland on Saturday.

Paul Smyth

The Northern Ireland youth is fast-becoming a fans' favourite at Loftus Road, and it doesn't take a genius to figure out why.

Smyth was QPR's main man against the Rams, using his fearlessness to pick up the ball and drive at full-back Craig Forsyth who will have breathed a big sigh of relief when the referee blew the final whistle.

As well as running on the ball, Smyth's work rate got the fans on their feet as he constantly chased the Derby team, giving them no time on the ball and basically making an absolute nuisance of himself.

QPR have a few players who do this, but with Smyth's end-product also impressing fans, it's no surprise that the youngster is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

Conor Washington

It's been a frustrating campaign for the former Peterborough striker.

After an under-whelming season last year, his aim was surely to establish himself as QPR's top striker this term; but sadly that hasn't quite happened.

Washington has scored just six goals in 31 appearances this season; including just two since the end of October.

While statistics can be interpreted in various ways, that record is even more alarming when you factor in that he's missed just three games in that time.

Washington appears to lack the clinical attributes to be a real poacher at this level, meaning he has often been utilised on the left flank for the Hoops where his work rate and desire can be more fruitful.

However, against the Rams Washington was fairly anonymous throughout, and with the likes of Paul Smyth and Ebere Eze banging on the door to be included, you'd think it's only a matter of time before Ian Holloway loses faith in the striker.

Washington's work rate makes him the kind of player that everyone wants to do well, but you have to feel that time is running out for the front man.

Ebere Eze

The youngster's introduction against Derby County simply showed that he's ready for a place in the starting XI.

Eze has had to be incredibly patient since returning from a successful loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers, and has shown in glimpses exactly what qualities he can bring to the team.

The youngster possesses great pace, passing and also excellent vision on the ball, making him a real handful when on the field which was shown as he led the charge against the Rams.

With several first team stars falling short of expectations at the moment, you'd think that Eze is deserving of an opportunity to show what he can do over a full 90 minutes.

A lack of striking options?

While Ian Holloway named an extremely attacking line-up to start against the Rams, the lack of offensive players on the bench told a story.

Matt Smith, Conor Washington and Paul Smyth all started against Derby, and with Jamie Mackie and Idrissa Sylla still working their way back from injury, it appears than options are a little limited.

Two players who can count themselves unfortunate not to be involved are Aramide Oteh and Bright Osayi-Samuel, neither of whom have featured over the last few weeks.

There's been no news of an injury to the duo, meaning the reason for their absence remains something of a question mark.

Holloway opted to use Joel Lynch as a makeshift striker against the Rams, and despite going close to getting a winner late on, you'd certainly think the side would be better off opting for a natural striker.

