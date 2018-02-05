Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a much-needed victory for QPR as they came away with a 1-0 win over Barnsley on Saturday.

The Tykes came to Loftus Road for a typical six-pointer and it was the Hoops that pulled away from the drop zone with a crucial win.

But what were the main talking points to arise?

A psychological shift

Confidence in the QPR camp has been shaky of late, and that's putting it mildly.

The team had looked a shell of their former selves against Middlesbrough and Bristol City, and with the Barnsley test posing such a crucial test, question marks were arising over the Hoops were ready for a game of such magnitude.

We shouldn't have worried.

Ian Holloway's side looked refreshed and fully focused against the Tykes, and while the first half was more like a game of chess in terms of strategy and pace, it was a match which the Hoops looked ready for.

The red card to Ryan Manning had the potential to throw a spanner in the works, but QPR hardly looked like conceding in the second half, and if anything, looked more likely to extend their lead despite being at a numerical deficit.

It was exactly what everyone at the club needed, and comes at a crucial time ahead of a difficult fixture against runaway leaders Wolves next week.

Josh Scowen

It's been a difficult few weeks for Scowen, but his return to form looked to be the difference between the teams on the day.

That won't be received well by his former club Barnsley, who looked like a team who could benefit from a player of Scowen's mold.

It was a strike described as 'the best of his career' that proved the difference, but it was his overall play which was crucial.

The 24-year-old looked to have lost his discipline against Bristol City last week, but appeared to be back to his old self against the Tykes, and if he can fulfill his role in front of the back four consistently, then QPR will look more than capable of picking up points over the coming weeks.

Ryan sees red

There's no doubt that it was a horrendous challenge, but you can't help but feel sorry for Ryan Manning.

He's had a frustrating time of late as he's struggled to break into Ian Holloway's plans, and the challenge was a clear indicator of a lad trying to make a big impression.

The verdict from both managers was that he didn't intend to hurt anyone, which is correct, but the reckless nature of the tackle could have easily landed his team-mates in the brown and sticky stuff.

Thankfully for Manning, the team managed to see out the result; you just hope he will get another chance to impress when his three-match suspension is over.

Pivotal Pav

January was a month riddled with rumours and injury problems for the Pawel Wszolek, but it was great to see him back to his best.

Ian Holloway's team is undoubtedly better with the winger in the side, with his pace and direct running always likely to cause problems; particularly in a cagey game like the one on Saturday.

Hopefully he can put a disjointed month behind him and he can show the QPR fans his best form as he looks to get himself into his national team for the World Cup.

Joel Lynch

Josh Scowen got a lot of the plaudits, but there was an unlikely star at Loftus Road.

Joel Lynch has suffered a frustrating career at Loftus Road, with injuries hampering his ability to settle into the club, and giving him very little time to find his form and fitness; meaning the fans haven't really seen the best of him.

The defender was arguably QPR's best player at the weekend, looking strong and reliable in defence, while also showing confidence moving forward as he looked to pick out a pass and whip in a cross with what's actually a fantastic left foot.

Speaking to him after the game you could see how much the victory and performance meant to him, and for me he's played his way into Ian Holloway's starting XI to play Wolves next week.

