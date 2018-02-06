The video will start in 8 Cancel

The search is on following the news that Curtis Fleming has left his position as first team coach at QPR.

The former-defender has joined Middlesbrough as part of the coaching team, meaning Ian Holloway will be looking at potential options to fill the void.

There's hundreds of coaches who could be contenders, but we take a look at five QPR favourites who could certainly bring something to the role.

Clint Hill

From social media, Hill is very much the fans' favourite for the role.

The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his playing career, and with his obvious affinity with QPR, it would no doubt be a match made in heaven.

Paul Parker

The full-back had an illustrious career playing for the likes of Fulham, QPR and Manchester United, and his experience would bo doubt be a huge asset to the club.

Parker has been working as a media pundit in recent times, but there's no doubt about what he could bring to the club.

Danny Shittu

Who doesn't love Danny Shittu?

A lovely chap with a wealth of experience in defence, making 165 appearances during his time at QPR.

Shittu also featured under Ian Holloway while at Millwall, meaning that he's a man who could offer a lot to the Hoops set-up.

Des Bulpin

Bulpin has a plethora of experience as a coach, including a spell as youth team manager at QPR in the early nineties.

Now working at Millwall, the lure of returning to Loftus Road could be an option if Ian Holloway is looking for an experienced head to join his coaching team.

Bob Hazell

'Big Bob' was always a popular figure during his time at Loftus Road.

Despite not working as a coach, the no-nonsense defender could well teach the club's current crop a trick or two.

