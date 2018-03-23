Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a mixed season for QPR, and with eight games to go there's very little to play for in the Championship.

The Hoops are 15 points off the play-off places and 14 away from the relegation zone, meaning that Ian Holloway's side are sitting firmly in mid-table.

With little riding on the rest of the campaign, the onus will be on Ollie to start preparing for next term, meaning that several players could be looking to play their way into his plans.

With this in mind, we take a look at five players who could be playing for their QPR futures.

Matt Ingram

It's been a frustrating time for Ingram since returning from his loan spell at Northampton Town, having failed to play a single minute since arriving back at Loftus Road on January.

It's a near-impossible task to dislodge Alex Smithies in goal, but if the current no.2 is to have a future in west London, you'd think he'll need to make an impression between now and the end of the season.

James Perch

Perch has endured a frustrating campaign, missing much of the first half through injury.

With a contract that's due to expire at the end of the season, the former Newcastle man is literally playing for his future at the club, and will be hoping for a chance to impress in the remaining games.

Jordan Cousins

QPR's central midfield has arguably been one of the real highlights for the Hoops this term.

The form of Josh Scowen, Massimo Luongo and Luke Freeman have made it incredibly difficult for Cousins to break into the team; and with Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze hitting form, it appears he has a task on his hand to prove himself.

It's likely that Ian Holloway will look to trim the squad again in the summer, and you'd think that the former Charlton man could be a contender to leave if he fails to break into Ollie's plans.

Idrissa Sylla

There was plenty of speculation surround Sylla's future in January, with many tipping him for an exit.

The striker is thought to be on decent wages, and if Ian Holloway decides that he's happy to trust the likes of Matt Smith, Conor Washington or Aramide Oteh in attack, it could spell the end of Sylla.

One thing is certain, Sylla will certainly be hoping to play his way into Ollie's plans between now and the end of the season.

Conor Washington

The Northern Ireland international has been a real source of frustration for many QPR fans this term.

A player with the work-rate to encourage the Hoops fans, Washington has under-whelmed a lot of fans at Loftus Road since his arrival, and he'll be one player who will be looking to make a big impact in the closing stages of the campaign.

