QPR's defeat to Preston North End had a real end-of-season feel to it as the Hoops made wholesale changes in order to give their fringe players a much-needed run-out.

While the 2-1 defeat signalled a disappointing defeat, the exercise of giving some of the club's exciting crop of youngsters a chance to make a name for themselves at Loftus Road was certainly fruitful, and will go a long way to helping Ian Holloway decide who is ready for regular Championship football next term.

The likes of Darnell Furlong, Ryan Manning, Paul Smyth and Ebere Eze have already proven their worth over recent weeks, but there's still a number of fringe players who are yet to convince.

Some have featured for Ollie's side of late, while others will be hoping for a chance before the end of the season.

We take a look at five players who are playing for a place in Ollie's plans next term.

Matt Ingram

There's no doubting that Alex Smithies presence as no.1 has limited the opportunities of the former Wycombe goalkeeper, however with the team safe from the threat of relegation he'll be hoping to get a chance to impress at Loftus Road.

Ingram started Saturday's game against Preston and looked comfortable between the sticks, meaning he's likely to get more opportunities to impress before the season comes to a close.

Ilias Chair

Having recently signed a new deal at Loftus Road, it's clear to see how highly the youngster is rated.

Chair possesses a real grace on the ball in midfield, and looks like a player who could be a real talent in the years to come.

He's impressed in the handful of appearances made this season, and I for one would love to see what he can do on a more regular basis.

Chay Tilt

A name who many might not be familiar with just yet, but one whom you'll all come to learn about in the next 12 months.

Tilt is an exciting young winger with electric pace and a great final delivery, making him one of the most consistent performers in the under-23 set-up.

The 20-year-old has been travelling with Ian Holloway's first team squad over the last couple of weeks as he looks to integrate with the senior side, meaning it looks to be only a matter of time before he appears on the QPR teamsheet.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

The forward has shown what he's capable of in glimpses since arriving from Blackpool in the summer.

Osayi-Samuel looks to be something of a raw talent, but after featuring in each of QPR's last three games, it appears that he is a player who could become a more central figure in Ollie's plans next term.

Aramide Oteh

The striker arrived on the scene during the Christmas period where he fast established himself as a real contender for a starting jersey after scoring on his first start against Burton Albion.

Oteh suffered a difficult couple of matches against Championship heavyweights Middlesbrough and Bristol City leading him to drop out of the match-day squad - and has struggled to break back into the 18 ever since.

However, it's clear to see he's a highly-rated talent and one who will be looking for another chance to impress ahead of next season.

