It could be a busy week for QPR as they enter the final seven days of the January transfer window.

The focus has very much been on trimming the squad so far this month, with seven senior players leaving the club.

While it remains to be seen whether Ian Holloway will add any players to his squad, we take a look at five senior players who's futures could be decided in the next seven days.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

The forward hasn't featured for the Hoops since April 2016, and it certainly looks like he's played his last game for QPR.

Emmanuel-Thomas has just six months left on his contract at Loftus Road, a deal which the striker will see out unless the club can come to an agreement to cancel it and allow both parties to move on from what has been a disastrous spell in west London.

Pawel Wszolek

The winger looks to have fallen out of favour at Loftus Road, and if reports in Poland are to be believed he may well be a man who is heading for the exit door.

Wszolek will almost certainly have a place in his country's World Cup squad in mind, something that will be difficult to secure if he isn't playing for his club.

The 25-year-old is certainly a useful member of Ian Holloway's squad, but whether speculation turns into concrete interest before the end of the month remains to be seen.

Ariel Borysiuk

Another player on the fringes of Ian Holloway's plans, Borysiuk looks like a player destined to leave Loftus Road this month.

The midfielder looked set for a remarkable rise after being a regular feature in Ian Holloway's plans in pre-season, but it just hasn't happened for him.

His career appeared to be at a similar crossroads at this point last season, and after making just two appearances in the Carabao Cup for QPR this term, I'd be surprised if the Poland international was still on the books as we roll into February.

Ryan Manning

The situation surrounding the Republic of Ireland under-21 is a curious case.

Manning is clearly rated by Ian Holloway, but with such competition for places in midfield it seems almost impossible to break into the starting XI.

While a permanent move appears highly unlikely, a loan move could be the ideal solution to give Manning some first team football; something which he needs at this point in his career.

Idrissa Sylla

The striker has the potential to be a key departure for QPR this month.

Ian Holloway has made it clear he's looking to trim his squad and with such competition in attack with the introduction of Aramide Oteh and Paul Smyth, Sylla could be the man to make way.

Ollie clearly rates the 27-year-old, meaning that the club wouldn't accept any offers that meet their valuation, but if the right offer was made it would certainly give the QPR hierarchy something to think about.

