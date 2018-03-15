The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ryan Sessegnon has been called into the England U21 squad.

There were suggestions that the 17-year-old could earn his first call-up to Gareth Southgate's senior squad, especially with assistant manager Steve Holland being at Craven Cottage to watch him on a number of occasions.

And after he was not named in the U17 or U19 squads earlier today, it was a case of either the U21s or the senior side for the Fulham teenager who has scored 14 goals in the Championship this season.

Gareth Southgate will name his senior squad at 2pm today, but Aidy Boothroyd has just announced his U21 squad for the games with Romania and Ukraine and Sessegnon has been handed his first call up.

