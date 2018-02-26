Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR's 5-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest will no-doubt go down as one of this season's low points as the Hoops put in a particularly limp display.

That performance led to a Saturday night on social media which was filled with calls for the club to sack manager Ian Holloway, with a large group of fans having seemingly lost faith in the role he plays at the club.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

However, while many are calling for his head, there are still a lot of fans who see the value in what Holloway brings to the table.

As far as Saturday's result goes, there's no questioning that the performance wasn't good enough.

QPR's home form has generally been something of a saving grace this season, meaning that such a heavy defeat will have come as a bit of a shock to many of the fans in Loftus Road, leading to the outpouring of concern after the match.

However, it's vital that the result is kept in perspective.

While the result was naturally a huge disappointment, the fact that the club remain in the safety of mid-table anonymity is a huge plus, with the Hoops still holding a nine point buffer on the drop zone.

Realistically, QPR couldn't have asked for any more from this season.

The club are in a sticky situation regarding Financial Fair Play, and while the club tackles those issues, the focus must be purely on consolidation.

News of a hefty fine is something which still plays on the club's mind, not to mention the abundance of players who have been (and in some cases still are) on wages far beyond what is sustainable for a mid-table Championship club who struggle to sell out an 18,000 capacity stadium.

QPR have done well over the last 12-18 months to streamline that wage bill, and that process will be all-but complete in the summer with the futures of Nedum Onuoha, James Perch and Jack Robinson set to be decided one way or another.

With this, Ian Holloway has one of the toughest jobs in the Championship as he trims the squad and builds a pathway for the club's young stars to step into the first team; all while ensuring that the club remain competitive in the league.

In order to do this, the team needs a manager who knows the Championship inside-out, and with the passion that Ollie exudes, Holloway seems like the ideal man for the job as he is tasked with rallying the troops and ensuring that the club's young stars feel empowered and capable of playing at this level.

Ollie may not be the sharpest tactician in the league, and his selection do sometimes leave fans and pundits alike scratching their heads as to why a decision is made, but until this point he has picked up the required results to fulfill the objectives as the manager of a team in transition.

Of course, performances like the one against Forest on the weekend simply aren't good enough, and if such displays were to become a more common occurrence, then question marks should be asked over his future.

However, until that point arises he must be praised for the holistic job that he is doing to help the club through a period of real severity.

It must be acknowledged that such upheaval off-the-field will almost certainly lead to inconsistency on it, but while such wayward results remain the exception to the rule, it's crucial that they are kept in perspective as relieving Ollie of his duties would cause yet more upheaval at a club who are working so hard to steady the ship.

Holloway's contract is due to expire at the end of next season, so while he may not be the man to lead the club long-term, the role he's playing in the short term shouldn't be underestimated.

