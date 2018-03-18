Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have given the honour of putting the first shovel into the ground at their new stadium on Lionel Road to the Muttitt family.

The family are descendants of Ernie Muttitt, who joined the Bees from Middlesbrough in 1932 and spent 14 years with the club helping them climb into the top flight in 1935.

He was a part of the squad that finished fifth in Division One, now the Premier League, in 1936 and scored 27 goals in 94 games for the club. He was posthumously inducted into the Brentford Hall of Fame in 2015.

His son Robert caught the Brentford bug and it was his submission that caught the attention of the judging panel.

He will be joined by son Peter and daughter Nicki as well as one-year-old grandchild Sophie.

His submission, which was published on the club's official site, read: "My family’s association with Brentford goes back 86 years when my Dad Ernie Muttitt joined Brentford from Middlesbrough in 1932. He played from 1932 to 1947 and was inducted to the Brentford hall of fame in 2015. I was born at 6 Braemar Road August 1947. From an early age Dad used to take me over to the ground where I had my first swimming lesson in the player's big bath.

"The first player I can remember was Billy Gorman (I suppose I remember him because of his bald head). As I got a bit older my Mum and Dad would take me to see the games. I would go and watch them train on a Tuesday and Thursday night and as I got older I would go to games with my mates and we would stand in the corner between Braemar Road and Brook Road. Later we would stand behind the goal in Brook Road.

"We would go to as many away games as we could - one of the games I enjoyed most was away to Aldershot waiting for the train at Brentford Station with all the supporters singing. My Daughter started going in the 80s with me and my Son in the 90s. I became a season ticket holder seating in D stand my Son and Daughter both became season ticket holder's sitting near to where I used to stand in the Braemar Road all those years ago.

"We go to all the home games together I don't get to away games much these days but they go when family commitments allow. I have a little Granddaughter now and she has got a Brentford kit already so hopefully the next generation will be watching the Bees soon. I will sad to see the old ground go.

"I have lots of old memories: swimming in the bath watching the old players playing Snooker which was located under the old D and E stand near to their changing room; standing outside the ground waiting to get the away teams autographs; playing football and cricket, drawing our goal and stumps on the old wooden front main entrance in Braemar Road. Later when they tarmac the front - thank you Brentford for making it the perfect football pitch between the two houses.

"In my early teens playing hide and seek around the ground on a Tuesday and Thursday nights while the players trained. Great memories but looking forward to the new ground and a great future I hope my family and I see Brentford in the Premiership and hopefully stay there. Whoever wins will deserve this great honour."

