QPR favourite Shaun Derry has responded to speculation linking him with a role in Ian Holloway's coaching set-up, saying 'he's keeping his options open'.

The former midfielder left his role as manager of League Two side Cambridge United by mutual consent earlier this month, and after being spotted at Loftus Road on Saturday, speculation started to mount that he could be in line for a return to west London as a replacement for Curtis Fleming.

However, speaking exclusively to Get West London, Derry has said he's keen to keep his options with regards to his next role.

Asked whether a coaching role at a Championship club would be of interest, Derry said: "It would be. I wouldn’t ever say no to anything really.

"In modern day football you want to work at the highest possible level.

"Ultimately, I’ve had the experience over the last four or five years where I’ve been leading a football club either as a manager or a head coach, and I feel that I can do that job.

"At the same time, to listen to other options if they were forthcoming, I would definitely do that.

"I’d weigh up each and every opportunity that came my way. The options of managing or coaching in Britain, it doesn’t end there. I’d be open to managing and coaching in a different country.

"The kids are at a great age where they’re flexible, and we are too as a family, and that’s important."

The former Hoop clearly has an affinity with the football club, but when asked whether he'd be keen on a return to Loftus Road as manager, Derry refused to comment.

He said: "That’s not an opinion that I can really give because I think you have to respect the people who are in the roles.

"You have to respect the football club and the manager’s wishes and until an opportunity gets delivered my way, all I am is a fan who’s looking in.

"All I can say is that if an opportunity was to come then that would be a decision that I’d have to take, but it would have to be right, but it’s not even an option at this point."

