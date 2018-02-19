Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers' towering striker Matt Smith certainly deserved his goal after a tough encounter with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, writes Mark Ritson.

Up against a big defence from the visitors, the six-foot-four man seemed to get the better of his opponents in the air but couldn't force an opening goal in the first half at Loftus Road.

Some chances were off target, while another was superbly tipped around the post from Ben Alnwick, when the ball looked destined for the far corner.

"It was a pleasing performance for myself, but collectively I thought we were comfortable from start to finish," he said, speaking to Get West London.

"Alex Smithies made a terrific save for us early on, but apart from that it was really professional and resolute.

"Even when they went down to ten men, which can be often difficult to play against, we were patient and we probed.

"The first half was disappointing for me as I had four great chances to give us the lead and I didn't take them

"But ultimately I would have been more disappointed if I wasn't getting the opportunities and wasting chances.

"As a striker, that's when you are more concerned, but I am getting in the right position. I just need to be a bit more clinical.

"They had three big centre-halves as well, so it was always going to be battle. But I thought I coped with it well and got my just rewards at the end of the game."

Smith didn't let his head drop and continued plug away in the second period, and got his rewards with an assist for Joel Lynch and notching a goal at the death.

"I busted a gut to get there for the header, and I think I started the play on the halfway line," he added.

"I knew it was up to me to get there. And my goal, I thought collectively we deserved to win by two goals.

"It wasn't about me putting my chance away, I was delighted to also see Joel Lynch score. It was a comfortable victory."

Bolton defender Mark Little was issued a red card for a late challenge in west London, and Smith admitted he wasn't sure if it should have been at first.

"I was quite far away from it and my initial thought was that it wasn't a red card," he said.

"A few players in and around me thought that as well, but from the angle I was I couldn't see it too well.

"I know their player was off the ground though, so once you do that you're asking for trouble."

The win for Rangers pushed them further away from the Championship relegation zone, keeping Bolton in trouble in the process.

Smith has seen good battling qualities from them, however, to stay in the league.

"Bolton are a good side. I know they had lost around eight on the spin at the beginning of the season," said Smith.

"They have managed claw their way out of the relegation zone, and that is no easy feat, I can assure you.

"Anyone can beat anyone in the Championship on their day. There are never easy games in this league but we fancy ourselves at home against anyone."

QPR now travel to play-off hopefuls Sheffield United this week, before returning home to play Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

And Smith, happy with the home form, says results away need to improve.

"There's plenty of football still to be played," he said.

"We have got two very tough away games coming up, and we need to address that as our away form has been pretty poor.

"But our home form has been outstanding, so if we can start collecting points and being resolute on the road I think we'll be significantly higher up the table."

