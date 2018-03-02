Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Les Ferdinand says that awards aren't important as he looks to keep the Grenfell disaster in the public eye.

QPR's #Game4Grenfell was named Community Project of the Year at the London Football Awards last night, and the Hoops Director of Football was keen to praise everyone behind the scenes who put the initiative together.

(Image: PA)

Speaking exclusively to Get West London, Ferdinand said: "The only reason I’m pleased about the #Game4Grenfell being recognised is that it brings it back into the spotlight again; because all of a sudden it’s gone quiet.

"When we set out to do this it wasn’t about getting recognition for doing anything, it was that we wanted to give back to the community and the victims of Grenfell.

"As a lot of people know, it’s a matter close to my heart because it’s the estate that I grew up on so it wasn’t about getting recognition for what we’ve done but more because it puts it back in the spotlight.

QPR beat Brentford and AFC Wimbledon to Community Project of the Year award at London Football Awards for #Game4Grenfell

"I’ve got to thank so many people; not just those who turned up on the day and gave up their time. People changed their schedules to come and be a part of it because they wanted to give something back to this community.

"The staff behind it; to come up with and organise a game like this usually takes a year to make it come to fruition. Ian Taylor, Claire Roberts, Paul Morrissey; there’s people behind the scenes that people don’t get to talk about.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

"The guys at Sony Records; myself and Marcus Mumford got a lot of recognition because we did a lot of interviews but the guys behind the scenes did fantastically well and Queens Park Rangers should be very proud if the people we’ve got employed at this football club.

(Image: PA)

"They came together and put in some really long hours, and had to deal with some egos to get it done and dusted, and we couldn’t have asked for it to be done any better.

"I’m so thankful to everyone that came down. Like I said people were changing their schedules just to be there, even people who didn’t play.; Dynamo came down and didn’t play but just wanted to be part of it, so it was great for us that people took time out for a very worthy cause."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .