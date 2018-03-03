Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Les Ferdinand has said that he's hoping to add more quality to the QPR squad as he looks towards the summer transfer window.

The Hoops currently sit safely in mid-table despite not strengthening the squad in January, and while he admits the squad will need to be reduced again, Ferdinand said he's certainly looking to strengthen.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Speaking exclusively to Get West London about summer transfer plans at the London Football Awards, he said: "We'll hopefully bring some players in, we know we need to.

"In January we knew we needed to reduce the squad; a lot of people don't realise that we had the biggest squad in the Championship so we needed to trim that.

"We probably need to trim it a little bit more and bring a bit more quality into the side, and that's what we're hoping to do in the summer."

The club have had their hands tied due to the ongoing issues with Financial Fair Play, and Ferdinand admitted that it makes impacts the club's activity.

He said: "It certainly restricts what we'd like to do and restricts what we're wanting to do.

"Financial Fair Play plays a big part so as soon as we can get that sorted, the sooner the club can move forward."

