Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is quietly confident Fulham can go up automatically if they can continue their outstanding form.

The Whites are 14 games unbeaten in the Championship. They last tasted defeat in the league at Sunderland on December 16.

They have played one more game than second-placed Cardiff City and five points behind, but there are bound to be a few more twists and turns in the race for the Premier League.

Fulham face a tricky test to Preston North End this weekend, before the west London derby with Queens Park Rangers the following weekend.

Jokanovic has asked his squad to "be brave and to "keep going" ahead of the Deepdale trip in 48 hours.

"It's true we have improved, especially in the last two months and I believe we can reach the highest level," the boss said.

"There is still a space for us to go up, to get better. I am satisfied now with our momentum but we can't relax now.

"We need to push ourselves in training to get into an even better condition and try to be better to compete in these last games ahead of us.

"We have to be brave, to keep going and push hard."

Jokanovic has been in this similar situation three years ago with Watford, building momentum all the way in this part of the campaign.

The Hornets went up, and now his experience could be vital in achieving the same thing with Fulham.

It's all about the fight in his camp until the beginning of May.

"All the experience helps myself in general," said Jokanovic.

"Football has many ups and downs. We have some positive momentum at the moment and we have to care about everything around us.

"It's important not to make mistakes and not relax. We are where we are - we are fourth in the Champtionship and we have options to keep fight.

"We must be strong and brave, and show our ambition and desire to keep going forward to wins games."