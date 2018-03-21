Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford head coach Dean Smith will be able to use construction work on Lionel Road as one of his recruitment pitches in the summer.

The Brentford Community Stadium nears becoming a reality after the ground was broken on March 19.

And Smith is excited by what the future as well as proud to be the head coach for a club that is making giant strides on and off the pitch.

He said: “It's very exciting. This has been a long time in the planning. It's been 15 years in the planning.

“To see the ground broken today is exciting for everyone. To be the head coach makes me quite proud as well.

“It's something we've used already. Beforehand it was just pictures of what it may look like. The plans are starting to be put into fruition and it makes you honoured you're the head coach of the club that's moving into such a stadium.

“We have to be thankful and indebted to Matthew Benham. This is part of the pathway to be a sustainable club.”

If it wasn't for Benham's funds, Brentford would not be breaking ground on Lionel Road but if it wasn't for groups like Bees United, BIAS and the ABeeC campaign, the club would not be in this position either.

He added: “I've been made aware of an awful lot of things and it shows what when I first came to the club, what I liked are the people.

“There's a togetherness about everyone. It's no surprise that it was the supporters that kept the club going.”

As things stand, Smith would be the man in the dugout for the first competitive game at the new ground and that would be a privilege for him to be in that position.

He admitted: “I'd be honoured. It's a long way away at the moment. Certainly, it'd be an honour to be the first first team coach at the time.”

Smith, though, also appreciates the sadness that will come by leaving Griffin Park.

The current Brentford stadium may be old, cramped and tired but it's also where fans grew up, made lifelong friends who they have cried and celebrated with over the last few decades.

While Griffin Park will certainly be missed, Smith knows the importance of ensuring that those new memories are made at Lionel Road.

He added: “For them to finally see a lot of planning and to eventually see the shovels go into the ground must be fantastic for them but tinged with sadness.

“Griffin Park is a special place and it'll be missed. What we have to make sure is we don't lose that atmosphere and togetherness here as well.”

