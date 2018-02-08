Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steven Caulker says that a move to Dundee was 'a chance to get away from everything back home' and 'focus on his football'.

The defender had been without a club since leaving QPR at the end of December, and the 26-year-old said he's enjoyed getting involved with his first day of training.

Caulker told Sky Sports News: “It’s been a strange six weeks for me. I’ve been training at Luton, training on my own.

“The phone call came in just the other day from Neil offering the chance to come up here and get away from everything back home and get my head down and focus on playing football.

“I met with him last night and he blew me away with his honesty. He’s real genuine man. He said to me here’s my chance to come and play. For me it’s one I want to take and I’m just really glad to be here.”

He added: “It’s great just being back amongst the boys and getting a sweat on in training. You can’t mimic that.

Why Steven Caulker's move to Dundee presents a perfect chance to reignite the former QPR, Liverpool and Tottenham star's career

“It’s been a great first day, really loved it and I’m just getting used to the cold weather.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .